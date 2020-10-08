On Wednesday, Oct. 7, about 4:24 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with a male driver who had active warrants for his arrest on Highway 27, west of Pierz.
The vehicle did not stop for the deputy and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle later pulled over near Centennial Drive and Highway 27 and the subject took off running. The subject ran south past the Dollar General Store in Genola.
Officers responding to the scene set up a perimeter near the Dollar General Store with the use of the Morrison County drone and the Morrison County K-9 Unit. The male subject was later located and taken into custody.
The male subject was identified as Antonio Randell Oatis, 31, of Little Falls, MN. Oatis is currently in the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal charges for fleeing in a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department and members of the public. Sheriff Larsen appreciates the help given by members of the public who either called in to the Sheriff’s Office with tips or showing up at the scene and providing information.
