Area school superintendents put together a letter as a plea to area residents, asking for their help to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The letter, written in collaboration by 23 area superintendents, said: “We are four weeks into the year and already schools in our seven-county region have had to adjust their learning models from either in-person to hybrid or hybrid to distance learning due to sharp increases in positive COVID-19 cases. This is disappointing for everyone involved.”
The superintendents said they have been given requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health that they are following, and noted it is working.
“Across the state, there has been minimal transmission within schools. However, officials at MDH have said the COVID-19 virus is, for the most part, spreading outside of school – transmission is happening in community settings and at family and social gatherings,” the letter said.
“We want our kids in school as much as possible. You, the great people in our communities, have said you also want our kids in school. We know of only one way that gives us the best chance at safely keeping our kids in school, sports and activities,” it said.
The letter said the superintendents need the help of the public.
“This information is nothing you haven’t already heard, but bears repeating as it’s going to take all of us to make a difference,” the superintendents’ letter said.
The public is asked to help keep cases low and kids in school by following the very clear guidelines offered by MDH:
- Avoid crowds.
- Keep family and social gatherings outdoors.
- Stay 6 feet from others.
- Wear a mask.
- Wash your hands.
- Stay home when sick.
“Do it for our kids,” the letter said.
Morrison County area superintendents who were among the 23 who collaborated on the message included Little Falls Supt. Stephen Jones; Pierz Supt. George Weber; Royalton Supt. John Phelps; Upsala Supt. Vern Capelle; Swanville Supt. Eugene Harthan and Pillager Supt. Michael Malmberg.
