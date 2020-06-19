The Sullivan Lake/Platte Lake outdoor warning sirens will be tested today,  Friday, June 19th around 1PM.

***This is only a test to ensure the sirens are working properly. ***

If this were a real event, please remember to take the following precautions for safety:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Load comments