There has been a rather significant water main break at Little Falls Community High School this afternoon. It occurred at approximately 1:00 PM and has flooded the entire Commons area as well as some classrooms and offices adjacent to the Commons. Clean-up efforts are underway but the reality is that these efforts will extend into Monday. Therefore, tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 8, will be a Distance Learning Day for High School students grades 9-12.
"We've had plenty of practice at Distance Learning so I ask your cooperation and patience one more time as we deal with circumstances once again beyond our control," said Supt. Steve Jones.
"For all of our other students and schools, tomorrow will be a normal In-Person Day of school. It will be a cold one, though...like it will be all week long. Please dress warm and take extra precaution against very cold temperatures," Jones said.
