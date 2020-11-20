I am proclaiming Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, “Stronger Together Day” in Little Falls. This day is to honor, recognize, and support those in our community:
• Who have lost their lives to the coronavirus; and
• For those fighting the coronavirus; and
• All essential front-line workers; and
• All students and children; and
• All local businesses.
I would invite all Little Falls residents and businesses to show their unity by supporting each other, whether it’s financially, telephone call, card or letter; and remember to shop locally.
Our local businesses are placing a purple heart in their windows. Residents are encouraged to show support by doing the same and by wearing purple.
Be strong for yourself, for your family, for your community, mask up and social distance. Be Little Falls Strong!
We can do this – together!
Greg Zylka is the mayor of Little Falls.
