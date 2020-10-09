Shane Allen Scherven, 24, Strathcona, was charged with one fifth degree felony count for possession of a controlled substance.
Scherven was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.
The charges stem from a Sept. 26 incident where a trooper saw a vehicle pull way from the gas station, and when he ran the plates, found out the registered owner did not have a valid license.
As the officer approached the vehicle, he allegedly noticed the driver showed signs of recent drug use, and the driver was identified as Scherven.
Scherven allegedly admitted that his driver’s license was revoked.
The trooper conducted a K9 search of the vehicle, and allegedly discovered 3.5 grams of what field tested positive for methamphetamine inside an air freshener that was tucked inside the steering column.
If convicted, Scherven faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony charge and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
