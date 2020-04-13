To the Editor:
Is it ironic that this shutdown and coronavirus pandemic happened during Holy Week? I think not. The good Lord is giving us a message. It’s time to go back to church, prayer and family.
It’s time for the world and nations to work together for cures for illnesses and world peace.
It’s time to appreciate what we took for granted.
It’s time to stop the killing and murdering of innocent babies — which thousands die a week, but nothing is in the news media about that — I’m talking about abortions.
Now is the time to stop and think about how we can make our lives and others’ better. — Sandra Klimmek, Swanville
