To the Editor:
Our Biden/Harris sign disappeared the same night we put it out. Disappointing but I hope the person who took it realizes that won’t change my vote come Nov. 3.
Here are the reasons I plan not to vote for Trump: 1. His hateful rhetoric is inciting hateful, violent behavior, not just on the streets of our cities but in school yards and between formerly friendly neighbors. I would not want a grandchild to use bullying language I hear from Trump’s mouth.
2. Children taken from their parents at the borders are still incarcerated even though the courts ordered they be returned to their parents. This is so unAmerican it is frightening and these children will be in our care for the rest of their lives.
3. I worry about our safety in the world as our allies, one by one, are abandoned.
4. The virus could have been held at bay if dealt with early on. Look at losses in countries like Australia. They had zero deaths just a few days ago.
5. Don’t take away affordable health care. I have loved ones who would suffer terribly if they lost it. Better to build on what we have. Amen. — Judy Jeub, Royalton
