On Monday, April 27, Congressman Stauber will be joining the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce for a virtual event from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the federal government’s response to COVID-19 and what resources are available to small businesses, non-profits and individuals. There will be an update from Congressman Stauber as well as time to ask questions.

The information to join is as follows:

To join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/128755549

People can also dial in using their phone — United States: +1 (646) 749-3112 — access code: 128-755-549

