The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management wants to remind everyone that Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 13-17. On Thursday, April 16, Morrison County will be participating in the Statewide Tornado Drills with sirens being activated at 1:45PM and 6:45PM. Outdoor warning sirens will sound in a simulated tornado warning. The tornado drills allow everyone in the community to practice their emergency plans for tornadoes. The first drill is intended for institutions and businesses. The evening drill is intended for second shift workers and families. There is no such thing as an “all-clear” siren.
For more information about severe weather safety and preparedness, visit the Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness-preparedness/Pages/default.aspx for daily topics during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day of the week highlights an important seasonal weather safety topic: Monday- Alerts and Warnings; Tuesday- Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail; Wednesday- Floods; Thursday- Tornadoes and Friday- Extreme Heat. We encourage everyone to be informed and prepared!
