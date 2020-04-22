Residents can drop off homemade masks at Fire Departments across the county
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive April 20-25 to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire department on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.
Local Fire Departments taking part include:
- Bowlus Fire Department, 212 Main Street, Bowlus
- Flensburg Fire Department, 10 Elm St. N., Flensburg
- Little Falls Fire Department, 314 First St. NE, Little Falls (also collecting for Camp Ripley Fire Dept.)
- Motley Fire Department, 316 U.S. Highway 10, Motley
- Pierz Fire Department, 222 Main St. S., Pierz
- Randall Fire Department, 503 Pacific Avenue, Randall
- Royalton Fire Department, 5 N. Cedar St., Royalton
- Scandia Valley Fire Department, 3510 320th St., Cushing
- Swanville Fire Department, 30 First St., Swanville
- Upsala Fire Department, 110 W. Elm St., Upsala
Face mask design patterns and instructions can be found online and below:
Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.
Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
Suggested materials:
- Outer layer tea cloth
- Inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture
- Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible
- Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding)
- For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
Those with questions can call Morrison County Emergency Management at (320) 632-0195.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.