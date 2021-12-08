More than 10,300 Veterans and spouses are interred among the three State Veterans Cemeteries. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is dedicated to providing Cemetery visitors a sense of warmth, comfort and support as they spend time with their family members at their final resting place. During the winter holidays, in particular, MDVA works to create a special environment where meaningful, one-of-a-kind memories can be shared. This environment is enhanced by beautiful, fragrant memorial wreaths that are placed on all headstones.
MDVA wants to continue this important tradition but needs funding assistance from the community to bring the effort to fruition. (While a local non-profit organization has led this effort in the past, this year it is unable to do so.)
MDVA is seeking help to fund wreaths that will honor Minnesota’s fallen heroes. Heroes like Marvin Ronning, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls in 2014. His loving wife, Gertrude, often visits Marvin’s gravesite and has become a close friend of the Cemetery’s staff.
As survivors like Gertrude grieve the passing of a loved one, they are comforted knowing that their special someone will always be honored and cared for — and that they will not be forgotten. “It (the wreath) means the world,” Gertrude said. Being remembered and respected this way is “why Marvin and I chose to be buried here.”
She describes the experience of seeing the wreath as, “Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. I’m pleased in knowing we will always have a wreath here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.