wreaths

    More than 10,300 Veterans and spouses are interred among the three State Veterans Cemeteries. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is dedicated to providing Cemetery visitors a sense of warmth, comfort and support as they spend time with their family members at their final resting place. During the winter holidays, in particular, MDVA works to create a special environment where meaningful, one-of-a-kind memories can be shared. This environment is enhanced by beautiful, fragrant memorial wreaths that are placed on all headstones.

    MDVA wants to continue this important tradition but needs funding assistance from the community to bring the effort to fruition. (While a local non-profit organization has led this effort in the past, this year it is unable to do so.)

    MDVA is seeking help to fund wreaths that will honor Minnesota’s fallen heroes. Heroes like Marvin Ronning, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls in 2014. His loving wife, Gertrude, often visits Marvin’s gravesite and has become a close friend of the Cemetery’s staff.

    As survivors like Gertrude grieve the passing of a loved one, they are comforted knowing that their special someone will always be honored and cared for — and that they will not be forgotten. “It (the wreath) means the world,” Gertrude said. Being remembered and respected this way is “why Marvin and I chose to be buried here.”

    She describes the experience of seeing the wreath as, “Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. I’m pleased in knowing we will always have a wreath here.”

    The fundraising goal is $100,000 for 6,500 decorated wreaths. More details are available at MinnesotaVeteran.org/Wreath.

    Minnesotans are invited to visit one of the State Veterans Cemeteries and enjoy the sea of wreaths that should be fully placed by Dec. 20. Wreaths typically remain until the end of January 2022.

    The location of the State Veterans Cemetery in  Little Falls is 15550 Highway 115, Little Falls.

    The cemetery office is open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday (closed on state  holidays). Visitors may visit the cemetery grounds during daylight hours, seven days per week.

Load comments