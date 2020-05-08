The state is slowly starting to reopen. The Governor now is allowing for elective surgeries to resume as well as customer-facing retail businesses that sell goods if they engage in curbside or outside pickup and delivery. There are restrictions that do apply such as they cannot permit customers to enter the business premises.
The business has to have created a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that follows the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC guidelines and meets OSHA standards. Also they are following the health and safety protocols outline in the Executive Order 20-48, including conduction of health screenings of workers.
Examples of what a business can do:
• Allow customers to pick up purchases made in advance online or via telephone and paid electronically or using other means at the time of order, whenever possible.
• Maintain social distancing of workers inside the store facilitating outdoor pick-up.
• Customers should remain in the vehicle, and items should be deposited in the trunk, whenever possible.
• Provide contact-less delivery at the customer’s home or business, if eligible.
• Interact with co-workers while maintaining appropriate social distancing.
• Conduct virtual meetings with co-workers, customers and suppliers.
• Work at workstations as long as there is adequate space between workers.
• Follow the business’s plan for social distancing.
Examples of what a business can’t do:
• Allow customers into retail stores or the business premises, even in scenarios where this is preferable based on a lack of online presence or based on a certain business model.
• Customers paying at the point of sale is discouraged, but allowed if other options do not exist.
• Deliver into customers’ homes or business.
• Conduct customer visits in customer workplaces or homes.
• Invite customers into the workplace.
• Conduct meetings in conference rooms that don’t allow social distancing.
• Work right next to co-workers.
I hope this information is helpful to both businesses and customers. Until next week, please stay safe.
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.