A Minnesota State trooper is recovering following a crash at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 2 in Fort Ripley Township early Tuesday, June 9.
Just after 7:10 a.m., State Patrol dispatch received a 911 call regarding a crash involving a State Patrol squad and a Ford F-150. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the intersection.
Both the F-150 and State Patrol squad had significant damage as a result of the crash.
The trooper involved in the crash was extricated from the squad and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the F-150, 38-year-old Jeffrey Fink, of Little Falls, had non-life threatening injuries and was not transported.
Trooper Gregg Gerhartz, who was not responding to an emergency call, did not have his emergency lights or siren activated at the time of the crash.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Impairment is not suspected.
This remains an active investigation and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
