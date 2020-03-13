The spread of the Coronavirus is impacting events throughout the country, state and recently in the local area. The health and well being of Sauk Rapids-Rice students, staff, families, and community is our highest priority. Unfortunately, due to the potential for spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation has made the difficult decision to cancel the Stars of the Storm event - scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.
We thank the community, students and staff for their hard work and dedication to this amazing event. We also thank our generous donors for their commitment to the SRREF and its Mission to provide financial assistance for programs and projects that enhance and enrich educational opportunities for students.
If you have purchased tickets for the event, the Foundation will contact you regarding a refund.
If you have any questions please contact: Bryce Johnson, 320-292-1805, SRREF Communications Chair
