Former President Teddy Roosevelt became a national hero, it is said, for leading the Rough Riders up San Juan Hill in the Spanish-American War. A little-known part of the story is that Roosevelt led the charge, got halfway up, turned around and discovered that only five Rough Riders had followed him. He ran back down the hill, explained in no uncertain terms what the order was, and then they all charged together, helping to defeat the Spaniards.
Today, our leaders have the opposite problem. If our political officials don’t get out of the way, the public is going to run right past them in an effort to return some normalcy to their lives. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the retired National Guard master sergeant, should appreciate that. He shut down Minnesota’s economy, making a fifth of the work force jobless, in an effort to flatten the curve so that Minnesota’s health care system would not be overwhelmed. (This was written before he announced to what extent the shutdown continues beyond Monday’s scheduled expiration.)
In fairness, when he began shutting things down in mid-March, precious little was known about the virus: how it spread, how severe it was, who was most vulnerable. We still don’t know everything, but, six weeks later, we know enough to know the first models used to predict the severity missed the mark like NASA sending out a Mars probe and hitting Venus.
The prediction was that COVID-19 was going to kill 70,000 or so Minnesotans. At the current pace, that could occur – but probably not before 2040. People understand the virus for what it is: highly contagious, unpleasant to have, but if you don’t have a compromised immune system already, your chances of surviving it are excellent – not unlike the common flu.
So how is Minnesota doing compared to the rest of the nation? As of Monday, April 27, the state was ranked 44th among the 50 states in the frequency of positive tests based on population. That’s a good thing. However, it may not be as good as it appears because Minnesota ranks 43rd in the percentage of the population that has been tested, 1.07%.
Of greater concern is that Minnesota ranks only 38th best in positive diagnoses per test given, 6.29%. That leads to the biggest concern of all. Minnesota has the third highest incidence of death among those people receiving positive diagnoses, 7.49%. The national average is 5.13%.
Those numbers suggest a couple of things. First, Minnesota has been less successful in its testing protocols than other states. Second, patients who are being tested are more likely to be sicker than those first tested elsewhere.
South Dakota drew unwanted attention when an outbreak in Sioux Falls forced the temporary closure of its Smithfield pork plant. South Dakota does not have a blanket shutdown order in place. As a result, it has the highest incidence of COVID-19 diagnoses in the five-state area, 0.25%, almost four times more than Minnesota’s 0.07%. However, South Dakota leads the entire nation in fewest deaths per positive case, only 0.49%. It has also tested two-thirds again as many of its citizens, 1.81%, as Minnesota.
Walz set a goal 10 days ago of ramping up to 20,000 tests per day. As of Monday, the state had peaked at 2,514 tests in one day. At that rate, the entire state would not be tested until 2026. Even at 20,000 tests per day, testing won’t be completed until next winter.
Within 11 counties in Central Minnesota, as of Monday, 142 people had received positive diagnoses, and two had died. That amounts to 0.02% of the population in those counties with positive diagnoses, and 0.0002% of the people in those counties who have died from COVID-19.
Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, only 20 have had COVID-19 deaths. Two-thirds of those deaths have been in Hennepin County alone. Perhaps that is why Minneapolis took down all its basketball rims and tennis nets. Mayor Jacob Frey was apparently getting too many calls from the East Germans among us, concerned that young people getting exercise was a bigger threat to the public than either heart disease or obesity or even illegal aliens wanted by ICE for criminal violations.
From a global perspective, the United States has not done all that well in handling the pandemic. Of the 156 nations with more than 1 million population, the United States has the seventh highest frequency of COVID-19. It has the 10th highest frequency of death based on population and ranks 36th in deaths per positive diagnosis. The numbers submitted by Third World nations may not be as reliable as those from more developed nations. Nevertheless, Americans have widely believed we have the best health care in the world, so those numbers should be humbling for all concerned.
I repeat, if one is elderly or has an underlying medical condition, COVID-19 is nothing you want to mess with. Stay away from crowds and wear masks in public. If you have a birthday before 1960; if you have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease; if you smoke tobacco, or even e-cigs, particularly if it is laced with THC, you are endangered.
For the remainder, moving toward herd immunity as quickly as possible should be the goal.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.