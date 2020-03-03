Because of a high level of concern for the health of our patients, staff, and community, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital is limiting visitor access during the remainder of flu season — March to April 1.

Visitors restrictions include:

• No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed in the hospitals unless they are a patient or parent of a patient.

• Any visitors with fever, cough, or diarrhea should stay home.

• Any visitor with signs of influenza will be asked to leave for the protection of patients and staff.

