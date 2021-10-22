Christopher Michael Dempsey, 35, St. Cloud, was convicted of third degree burglary in Morrison County District Court, and sentenced to supervised probation for five years.
The charges stem from a July 23, 2020 incident, when someone reported a burglary at their property on Great River Road.
The victim told officers that there was a vehicle on his property with three suspects who he believed were burglarizing his property.
One of the suspects was identified as Dempsey.
At the scene, the suspects told the victim that their vehicle broke down, but the owner noticed items in the vehicle that belonged to him.
The suspects took a barrel of copper from the back of the business to their vehicle, and when the owner said he had called police, they moved the barrel to make it look like they weren’t taking it.
Law enforcement arrived and the victim showed them a building on the property with opened doors and removed items piled up on the ground.
The victim had trail cameras on the property and law enforcement reviewed the content, where the three suspects were seen going into the building and removing items.
The video footage also allegedly showed the suspects moving the barrel of copper.
A tow truck operator came for the vehicle after the suspects were arrested and found it to be in working condition.
In questioning, Dempsey admitted to carrying items from the building on the property, but said it was to fix the broken vehicle.
He also admitted to having a prior burglary conviction.
Dempsey was also fined $135. If he violates his probation, he faces an 18-month stay at a Minnesota correctional facility.
