A St. Cloud man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 25, in connection with a theft complaint and after fleeing law enforcement.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 7:40 p.m. to assist the Little Falls Police Department with a theft complaint at Walmart in Little Falls. While enroute, deputies learned that the subject left in a vehicle. A Morrison County Deputy located the vehicle on 160th Avenue, east of Little Falls and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the deputy, driving through yards and at one point, hit the deputy’s squad car. The suspect then fled on foot and was later located with the use of the Sheriff’s K-9.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Craig Zuleger, 36, was taken into custody and is being held in Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little Falls Police Department, Motley Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
