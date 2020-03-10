After many years of Royalton School Boards hiring coaches as a group when presented for approval, the precedent was broken at Thursday’s special meeting, when it was requested by Director Mark Petron to vote on each individual separately. The meeting was specifically held for the purpose of hiring spring coaches.
Hired on a 6-0 vote were Brad Baumann and Adam Snyder as assistant baseball coaches and Loren Kosloski as an assistant softball coach.
Chris Coppicus was hired as an assistant softball coach on a 4-2 vote. Directors Petron and Noel Guerard voted against the hire. Neither Petron or Guerard gave a reason for their vote. Throughout the meeting no concerns about hiring Coppicus were brought forth.
During public input, Head Softball Coach Kelly Gotfredson said, “We need coaches like Chris. We balance each other. I need competent coaches and Chris has proven to be that.”
Assistant Coach Kari Meek said, “Chris is a very competent coach. He has been around softball a long time. I’m 100% in support of him.”
Two softball players supported his hiring. One said, “I don’t know what I would do without him as a coach. He really knows how to teach you and I want him to be my coach for my last year.” The second student said, “I want a coach I can look up to and Coach Coppicus is one I can.”
Prior to the meeting, Supt. John Phelps corresponded with board members.
“When our administration brings individuals to the School Board for approval, they are brought forward with the existing knowledge they have about the individual,” he said. “If for some reason a parent/student complaint/charge has been made to a school board member on an individual, the administration should know the specifics of the complaint or problem and be allowed to do their job to act on it. If a parent is afraid of retaliation, they should simply go to the next highest administrator to deal with it; I refer to the chain of command.
“To have a decision made by the School Board without the administration having the specific information sends a wrong message to the parents and the community. The message, ‘Skip the chain of command and have the School Board continually hear all of the complaints.’ The excuse that nothing happens anyway then would move up the chain of command or my student/player will be punished for me saying anything would be moot.”
Phelps said, “In my almost three years here I have always answered calls when they aren’t anonymous. Not everyone gets what they want, parents, staff, community members or myself, but is a reason for not giving them what they want need to be explained: ‘The why?’ If we do not, the problem cannot be corrected just like in our classrooms.”
Director Ellie Holm said’ “We have people in positions in charge and they should be left to handle issues. There is a chain of command that is needed to be used.”
