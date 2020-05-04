According to some of the experts at the Barna Group, there are more people watching online services than who attended church on a Sunday mornings before the virus.
I know that our services have been watched by people in Florida, Michigan, Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Oregon. I also know that some of these people do not belong to a church, and some are members of different denominations.
I have had the opportunity to watch other Presbyterian churches from Worthington to Crosslake and several churches in Little Falls. It has been a potent reminder that there really is only one Church whose head is Jesus Christ. Maybe the walls that separate us are really falling down.
What will be the long-term impact of this shutdown? I don’t know, but some are saying that this may usher in a new “Great Awakening.”
Dorsey Armstrong, a professor at Purdue University, makes a comparison with the impact the Black Plague had on Christianity. The plague transformed the social structure of Europe, it challenged people’s understanding of the authority of the church and their own understanding of what it meant to be Christian. He wrote, “The Protestant Reformation may not have happened at all, or certainly not have happened when it did, if not for the plague.” (Dinan, Stephen, “The Washington Times,” April 19, 2020.)
This pandemic has turned our world around. So far in Morrison County we have been lucky — as I write, there has only been one confirmed case and no deaths (two more were reported Wednesday and two on Thursday after this article was written). But people have still lost jobs, many aren’t receiving proper medical care, and it’s a difficult time for people who suffer from depression or anxiety issues, not to mention the lost experiences of high school students, athletes and so many others.
At the same time, I think there has been some good. We are learning what the essential jobs really are. Our whole employment and salary structure might change. And how we do our work might change. People and companies are finding advantages to working at home. More importantly, we are learning a lot about human connections. We are missing being around each other — and it’s creating an even greater appreciation for friends and families. I hope also we are realizing the need to put our trust in God.
The prophet Isaiah spoke to where displaced from their homeland words of hope, “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” [Isaiah 43:19, NRSV]
I believe God will bring forth a new thing in our world today.
