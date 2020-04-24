The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported that Executive Order 20-38 allows for some safe outdoor activities for people from a single household. They are working with business leaders and Chambers as well as other state agencies on a template for businesses to have a safety plan.
Regarding unemployment insurance, the agency keeps getting asked, by businesses what do they do if they call workers back and they don’t want to come back? The agency said that the business has an account with the unemployment division and they should report the worker and then they will be cut off of the program. DEED said they are still working on unemployment for self-employed persons and are making very good progress. They have just started paying on some of the applications they have received. To qualify, self-employment must be primary source of income, displaced by COVID-19, and were actively working in this capacity – can’t be from a passive income stream. See the Minnesota unemployment website for more details: www.dli.mn.gov.
I want to share something that I learned at a meeting this week about the State’s response to the flood of unemployment applications that came in. The state processed 451,790 applications in less than a month, which was approximately 1,200 per hour. They did not have enough staff in that division so they had 50 staff from other divisions come in plus they hired another 20 and added two servers to help with the systems.
Minnesota was the first state in the nation to process the extra $600 per week unemployment benefits and extending the extra 13 weeks to unemployment insurance. I have to give a considerable amount of credit to the Commissioner of DEED, Steve Grove, who came to his position from Google. He has a deep understanding of the technology needed to process such large amounts of applications.
Regarding the Payroll Protection Plan with the Small Business Agency, which is presently out of funding and they are not taking applications. However, a bill is moving through Congress that was passed by the Senate and will be voted on by the end of this week in the House. I would expect that on Monday there may be funds in the program and it will be operational again. So if businesses did not get in on the first round of funding, they should contact their bank immediately and work on their application. Get your documentation that you will need together this weekend so you can have it to the bank on Monday. Once funded, the program will open very quickly and funds will not last long.
The Department of Commerce is working on some wavers with the EPA on the blends in gas that stations offer. Those blends were supposed to change, but with less driving the winter blends are still in the tanks at the gas stations. So they will be allowing them a longer time to change it out.
The Department of Labor stated that it will be important for businesses that are going to reopen to develop a safety plan. Here is the link to a draft safety plan and also contacts for more information to help a business develop a business preparedness plan for returning to work and a way to send feedback to the state — www.dli.mn.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/COVID_19_business_plan_template.pdf
The state will probably want a business that is going to reopen have a safety plan, so the sooner the business has one developed the better. OSHA and the Minnesota Department of Health are working with certain companies that have had outbreaks of the virus. They want to make sure they are assisting the businesses in making sure they have measures correct for all their cleaning and screening.
Please stay safe.
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
