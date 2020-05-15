To the Editor:

There has been a great disservice going on recently in regard to health care workers. Sure we honor the doctors and nurses, largely because that is who we believe we see when we are sick (check the name tags to see if they are really what you believe they are).

We are forgetting the other people who work in the hospitals and clinics who are just as exposed to all the ailments we all bring to them looking to be cured of. People such as the housekeeping department who clean up after we leave to the X-ray techs who take pictures of our insides or the laboratory techs who test the samples and tell the doctors if we are sick or not.

Remember all of these people are just as important as the doctors and nurses we continuously glorify for doing their jobs. I’m sure I have forgotten someone or some department but at this time I would like to take the time to show appreciation to everyone in the health care industry for doing your jobs so well during this time of turmoil in the world. — Kelly Burlingame, Little Falls

