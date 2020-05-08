To the Editor:
When this virus started, it scared the world. People were worried, “What’s going to happen to us?”
This is what happened: our government stepped in to help. At first it was great, but “money must grow on trees,” otherwise where else would $1,200/person come from? I’m talking about the stimulus checks.
Meanwhile, those that are working are getting screwed. These are the people who are keeping our economy going and they’re hurting.
Some employers are being jerks. Instead of laying people off, they’re asking them to voluntarily cut their own hours. This way there’s no unemployment. These people might have to stand in the welfare line.
To be truthful, those on welfare are reaping the additional money, instead of those who could benefit more.
Breakdown (using $250 for example only)
If you are laid off — $250/week plus $600/week times four weeks equals $3,400/month times six months equals $20,400 per six-month period ($40,800/year).
Where did the money come from?
For those working, I’ll use 32 hours at $14/hour equals $448/week equals $1,792/month times six months equals $10,752 ($21,504/year). What a shame!
I told you: “money must grow on trees” except for those that are working. — Cindy Poppen, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.