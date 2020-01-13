A resident of Hancock was injured Friday, Jan. 10, when he lost control of his snowmobile near Upsala.
The Morrison County Sheriff said about 3:25 p.m. the call came in that a snowmobile accident had occurred on 30th Street, about 1.5 miles east of Upsala in Elmdale Township.
Donald Greiner, 62, was snowmobiling along the snowmobile trail and then cross over 30th Street where he lost control of his sled and was found unresponsive. He was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala First Response Team, Upsala Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
