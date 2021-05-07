I cannot believe we are already into the fifth Sunday of Easter. We all know that we can get very busy with many things. This reminds us that we must take time and pause about the great mystery of the Risen Lord.
As I type this article I am looking out my window and I see how spring is truly upon us with all the green leaves and green grass coming. Nature somehow has a way to help slow us down and think about the mystery of God in our lives.
As the colors of nature around us continue to display their beauty we can better enter into the unfolding of nature and in doing so you might find yourself gradually slowing down enough to think again just how the Risen Lord is a part of your life.
St. Francis saw God in all
of nature and the beauty of nature created a desire in Francis to seek out quiet places such as a cave in the side of a hill where he could enter the cave and pray to the Risen Lord to help him face whatever problems he might of had that particular day.
Hold unto this beautiful season of Easter and slow down letting nature and its beauty help you to calm down and relax. I believe you will soon discover that worries and problems might not be as big as you thought. With the Risen Lord entering into our hearts we soon discover that Jesus, the risen one, is our hope in all situations of life good or bad.
As our Easter season continues may you enter into the summer months with the light of Christ to help love others and be that light in the world.
