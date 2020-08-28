Sixth Clue: Friday, Aug. 28
- Thirty, forty,
- Cars are sporty.
- Fifty, sixty,
- Minnows in city.
Fifth Clue: Thursday, Aug. 27
- Seventeen, eighteen,
- South is unseen.
- Nineteen, twenty,
- Crosswalk is empty.
Fourth Clue: Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Thirteen, fourteen,
- Parents are eating.
- Fifteen, sixteen,
- Kids are sprinting.
Third Clue: Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Nine, ten,
- Always open.
- Eleven, twelve,
- No need to delve.
Second Clue: Monday, Aug. 24
- Five, six,
- No dirty tricks.
- Seven, eight,
- Not working late.
First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 23:
- One, two,
- Grab your crew.
- Three, four,
- Get outdoors.
Medallion hunt rules:
1. You are looking for a round wooden Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
2. It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
3. Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, Morrison County Record website www.mcrecord.com, Little Falls Radio stations and at participating businesses, which include F&M Bank and Unity Bank.
4. It is no higher than you can reach, near the river, nor on the golf course or the city property south of the course.
5. You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Area Commercial Club.
6. If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Hartmann’s Store. If after store hours, call (320) 630-3887.
7. In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, a drawing will be held Monday morning from all button holders to declare a winner.
8. Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
9. Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. And, most importantly, have fun.
