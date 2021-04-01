The Royalton School Board has selected six finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists were selected from a pool of 15 applicants based on criteria established by the School Board.
The finalists are:
• kristine Wehrkamp, executive director of community education and high school activities director supervisor, Robbinsdale;
• Mary Morem, elementary principal, Triton;
• Michael Neubeck, middle school principal, Mahtomedia;
• Jeremy Schultz, high school principal, Isle;
• John Willey, superintendent/principal, Ellsworth; and
• Daniel Ludvigson, superintendent/elementary principal, Elgin/New Liepzig Schools, N.D.
The School Board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, with continuation at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 8.
All interviews are open to members of the public by coming into the school to watch the interviews on Zoom.
