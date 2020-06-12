The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware that there is a damaged gas line located on 160th Avenue, north of 163rd Street, north of the Morrison County Fairgrounds, in Belle Prairie Township.

Crews are currently out and repairing the leak and 160th Avenue will be closed from County Road 43 (Hawthorne Road) to County Road 46 (183rd Street). The road closure will more than likely last until 4 p.m. today, Friday, June 12.

