The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding subjects who broke into storage units, located just west of Highway 25, off of Highway 27 in the city of Genola.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received the call Friday, July 16. Ten units had been broken into, and nine of them had the locks cut off. The Sheriff's Office said the locks appeared to have been cut off using a power tool, possibly an electric grinder.

 At this time, it  is unknown when the thefts occurred or what is missing

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

