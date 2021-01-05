The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 8:31 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, regarding the theft of a camper from Hilmerson RV and Marine Superstore located along Highway 10, south of Little Falls.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tan/brown multi-colored 2018 Rockwood Travel Trailer bearing Minnesota License RW25718, was stolen off Hilmerson’s RV lot. The travel trailer is 35 feet long and was taken Sunday, Jan. 3, at approximately 11 p.m. It was last seen traveling east of Little Falls on Highway 27 toward Pierz. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored 4-door Chevy truck.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen encourages residents to be on the lookout for this camper and the suspect vehicle and to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 with any information regarding this theft. Also, if anyone sees suspicious activity, especially after business hours, call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (320) 632-9233.
To see the surveillance video, go to the Morrison County Sheriff Office Facebook page.
