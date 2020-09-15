The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about anyone involved in stealing a dump truck and then leaving it damaged in a nearby ditch.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report Saturday, Sept. 5, that a 2006 Sterling dump truck taken from Cable Road, approximately one mile east of Swanville.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dump truck was taken from Swanville Redi Mix Sept. 5, between the hours of 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. The dump truck was located nearby in the ditch off Cannon Road. The suspect(s) did extensive damage to the dump truck.
This theft case is under investigation and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to contact their office at (320) 632-9233 with any information.
Swanville Redi Mix is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
