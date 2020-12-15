Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is asking the public’s help in regard to a burglary at Elmdale Creamery.

About 7:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, the Sheriff’s Office received the report about the burglary at the creamery, located off of Highway 238 in the city of Elmdale.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime between 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, the suspect(s) made entry inside the building through the back door. According to the initial investigation, cash from the register was reported stolen. This case is still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity at the creamery during these time frames, or has information regarding this burglary, they asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

