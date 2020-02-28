The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who burglarized a business in Sobieski.
The call came in about 7:42 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, that a suspect entered the back window of Kaiser Iron and Auto, on Cable Road in Sobieski, sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
The business reported that at least two to three catalytic converters were stolen.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
