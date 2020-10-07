The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports Tuesday, Oct. 6, of damage to corn fields in Swanville Township. The damages are believed to have occurred sometime overnight or early morning. An unknown vehicle drove into multiple corn fields off Basil Road and Baltic Road causing significant damage to the crops.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 320-632-9233.
