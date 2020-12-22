The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about someone tampering with mailboxes.
In the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 21, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of mailboxes being tampered with on 350th Avenue in Morrill Township, southeast of Ramey, near the Benton County line.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and noticed several mailboxes with the lids left open on 350th Avenue. It appears that the suspect was driving along 350th Avenue and checking all the mailboxes along the route for anything valuable that may have been left behind.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on alert for any unusual activity occurring around mailboxes, regardless of where they live.
Anyone with any information regarding the mailbox tampering or who noticed anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (320) 632-9233.
