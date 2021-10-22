The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Rex Paul Bachman, 62, Little Falls (incident: 2/9/21) — were two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Melanie Payne Kjellberg, 52, St. Paul (offense: 6/23/21) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.

• Jodi Lynn Ostrowski, 48, Bowlus (offense: 6/29/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 33, Little Falls (offense: 12/20/19) — Damage to property, fourth degree intentional damage, fined $135 and sentenced to 31 days in jail.

• Ryan Michael Stahovich, 40, Foley (offense: 5/27/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

