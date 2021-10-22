The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dismissed against Rex Paul Bachman, 62, Little Falls (incident: 2/9/21) — were two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Melanie Payne Kjellberg, 52, St. Paul (offense: 6/23/21) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
• Jodi Lynn Ostrowski, 48, Bowlus (offense: 6/29/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 33, Little Falls (offense: 12/20/19) — Damage to property, fourth degree intentional damage, fined $135 and sentenced to 31 days in jail.
• Ryan Michael Stahovich, 40, Foley (offense: 5/27/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.