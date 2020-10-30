The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Kelsie Rose Popp, 33, Little Falls (offense: 9/9/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $1,010 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

Misdemeanors

• Sandra Louise Barclay, 39, Pierz (offense: 9/22/20) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail. Dismissed against Barclay was one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

• Andrew Everett Borders, 32, St. Louis Park (offense: 6/14/20) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

