The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Kelsie Rose Popp, 33, Little Falls (offense: 9/9/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $1,010 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
Misdemeanors
• Sandra Louise Barclay, 39, Pierz (offense: 9/22/20) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail. Dismissed against Barclay was one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Andrew Everett Borders, 32, St. Louis Park (offense: 6/14/20) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.