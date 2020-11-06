The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Kristin Eleanor Oldakowski, 32, Hillman (offense: 1/25/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $1,010 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one count of third-degree gross misdemeanor DWI.
• Jerry Ralph Talberg Jr., 53, Morrison County (offense: 2/9/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of second degree DWI and driving after cancellation.
Misdemeanors
• Thomas James Avant, 43, Motley (offense: 2/21/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail.
• Kris Allen Ganley, 56, Royalton (offense: 9/17/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Gary Edward Roketa, 38, Bowlus (offense: 5/20/20) — Failure to notify owner of property damage, fined $2,523, which includes $2,388 in restitution and sentenced to 41 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Cory Daniel Vukelich, 36, Little Falls (offense: 11/14/19) — Fourth degree DWI and illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $315 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Vukelich was one count of gross misdemeanor DWI.
