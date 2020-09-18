The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Corey Daniel Vukelich, 35, Little Falls (offense: 1/4/20) — Second degree DWI; fined $560 and sentenced to six days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one count of second degree DWI.

Misdemeanors

• Corey Daniel Vukelich, 35, Little Falls (offense: 11/14/19) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $315 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

