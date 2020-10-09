The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Scott Edward Allen, 53, Little Falls (offense: 11/23/29) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $385 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Allen was also found guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault, fined $50 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Carrie Louise Neese, 37, Little Falls (offense: 3/30/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $1,010 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one charge against Neese of second degree DWI.

• Shannon Cecelia Wagner, 54, Duluth (offense: 3/2/20) — Fifth degree controlled substance, possession, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail. Wagner was also convicted of misdemeanor theft.

• Paul Lawrence Lommel, 54, Pierz (offense: 1/7/20) — Dismissed against Lommel was one count of driving after cancellation.

Misdemeanors

• James Raymond Hall, 58, Little Falls (offense: 4/10/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Steve George Ziegler, 19, Cushing (offense: 7/24/20) — Fifth degree assault, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Levi Steve Kloos, 19, Cambridge (offense: 4/27/2) — DWI, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Kloos was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI and a count of open bottle.

• Adam Albert Pence, 35, Merrifield (offense: 4/24/20) — Ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and unsupervised probation for one year.

• Cheyenne Marie Doble, 34, Little Falls (offense: 11/22/19) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Doble was one third degree gross misdemeanor count of DWI.

• Dade Izache Manke, 19, Milaca (offense: 8/22/20) — Alcohol consumption by a person under age 21, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Joe Allan Miller Jr., 27, Brainerd (offense: 4/16/19) — Check forgery, fined $330 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Jacob Jansen Schmitz, 17, Cushing (offense: 6/6/20) — Careless driving, fined $560 and sentenced to 90 days at a correctional shelter and supervised probation for one year.

