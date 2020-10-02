The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanor:
• Jeremiah John Francis, 33, Sauk Centre (offense: 10/28/19) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Donald Joe Duscher, 49, Fort Ripley (offense: 6/14/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Garrett Wayne Gustafson, 38, Little Falls (offense: 8/14/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• James Raymond Hall, 58, Little Falls (offense: 4/10/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Edward James Podraza, 53, Little Falls (offense: 7/26/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 40 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Layne Austin Spaulding, Little Falls, 18, Little Falls (offense: 4//20) — Accident, driver involved fails to stop for accident, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Cheyenne Marie Doble, 34, Little Falls (offense: 11/22/19) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Doble was one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Bruce Steven Fuller, 56, Sartell (offense: 7/15/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Daniel Antonio Garcia De Jesus, 29, Little Falls (offense: 8/8/20) — DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Krostapher Dean Stewart, 20, Sauk Rapids (offense: 6/7/20) — DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Chad Jay Wolski, 42, Baxter (offense: 8/9/20) — DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Wolski was one gross misdemeanor charge of DWI.
• Joe Allan Miller Jr., 27, Brainerd (offense: 4/16/19) — Check forgery, fined $330, ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $195, and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
