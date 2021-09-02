The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Ryan Charles Baker, 41, Little Falls (offense: 8/7/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135, (offense: 6/4/21) — financial transaction, fined $170.92 of which $35.92 was restitution, and sentenced to 365 days, concurrent with all files; (offense: 2/21/20) — misdemeanor theft, fined $405.47, which includes $270.47 in restitution. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• Timothy Lee Hanson, 32, Little Falls (offense: 5/1/21) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to 80 days in jail and supervised probation for two years; misdemeanor trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Michael Donzell Mays, 32, Little Falls (offense: 5/9/21) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor count of DWI.
• Anthony Francis Mendez, 50, Little Falls (offense: 12/26/20) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Mickey Joseph Morisch, 53, Little Falls (incident: 6/17/20) — Dismissed against Morisch were a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation and a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name.
• Ryan Charles Baker, 31, Little Falls (offense: 8/23/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to one year in jail.
• Anthony Leo Fuller, 48, Little Falls (offense: 6/3/21) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $50 and sentenced to 34 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Shelby Theresa Meyer, 25, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Falsely reporting a crime, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year. Meyer was also sentenced for an office (5/17/21) — for an animal’s habitual barking and was fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Caysi Jean Jaronske, 23, Little Falls (offense: 10/0/20) — Fourth degree damage to property,fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Sara Ann Nelsen, 44, Fort Ripley (offense: 9/15/20) — Theft, fined $151.24 of which $16.24 was restitution and sentenced to 17 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Enoch Harrison Stapleton III, 44, Onamia (offense: 6/6/21) — Theft, fined $157.92 of which $22.92 was restitution and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• George Richard Brooks, 75, Royalton (offense: 7/1/19) — Fifth degree assault, fined $135 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Brooks was one felony charge of second degree assault.
