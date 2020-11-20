The worst job I’ve ever had was cleaning the sanitary sewer filter at a small town in Southern Minnesota. It was a summer job in my teen years. What comes out of the human body and disappears down a toilet is bad enough, yah know? The overwhelming odor from the mass accumulation of those deposits is almost indescribable. But can you imagine what gets flushed down a toilet that doesn’t come out of the body? If it can be flushed, it often is.
I saw and removed that debris from an archaic filter that collected it all. Picture a giant clock, maybe 30-feet across, laying on its back with the second hand continuously acting as a big scraper across a steel filter as waste pumped in from a giant pipe. Everything that could not easily pass through the metal screen would collect on top of that filter. It was my job to remove the debris. No mask. No special gear. Just me, a pair of gloves, random gagging and a rake for clearing the really weird stuff.
But on days when I wasn’t removing discarded condoms, feminine hygiene left-overs, or simple waste that was too condensed to pass through the screen, I found myself in a completely different role -- mowing thick grassy ditches on the outskirts of the village. The smell of fresh-cut wild grass still today leads me immediately back to those days of mowing those bountiful ditches. The old tractor with the springy, steel seat could only be started by inserting a crank into the front of the engine and giving it an awkward yank. Once it snarled to life, I’d climb aboard and fancy myself a farmer of sorts.
In that job, I had both ends of the spectrum, arguably the worst specific job I ever had (waste worker) and one of the best (grass mower). Perhaps that explains why two separate workplace studies conducted in 2019 could reach such opposing results.
In April of 2019, a CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness index showed that 85% of those polled in the U.S. were somewhat or very satisfied with their jobs. The survey studied five key areas: pay, opportunities for advancement, recognition, autonomy, and meaning. An estimated 8,600 professionals were surveyed across a wide swath of industries.
Then in October of 2019, Forbes released a study that showed workers were not as happy as other studies may have suggested. The survey, conducted jointly by Lumina Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network and Gallup contacted 6,600 workers and asked them about the factors that matter most for overall job quality. That included compensation, job security, the opportunity for advancement, benefits, stability and dignity. Those results were then collected and factored into a job satisfaction index.
What it showed was that a mere 50% felt they were in good jobs.
Both surveys had many layers that detailed the complexity of job satisfaction, which is different depending on your race, gender, level of education and your rate of pay.
There must be some level of happiness or fulfilling purpose in any job if an employee is going to remain inspired, creative and excited about what they do.
Compensation certainly plays a role. Everybody has responsibilities and if pay does not meet expenses, that is a problem, which inevitably leads to stress, which does not translate to happiness.
And in a world reshaped by COVID, who among us is happy doing their job? That depends on many factors, but it is certainly plausible that if you weren’t happy at your job before COVID, the stress created by the altered landscape may be making it even less appealing. Or does it?
True happiness may not be so much about compensation, altered responsibilities because of a pandemic, titles or even a particular career path. Although we all need base levels in key areas to survive, simply throwing more money at somebody is not necessarily going to lead to happiness.
True joy may reside in the mind of the individual and whether or not a job provides personal satisfaction. But perhaps more important than personal gain is whether the job we do makes somebody else’s life better or more complete.
When do you feel best about yourself, when you are doing something for yourself or somebody else? The phrase, “I have to do what makes me happy,” is a little warped if there is no context to it and it becomes the singular march for self.
If there is one message we could share with teens as they prepare for careers it’s that self-gratification is an empty pursuit. Many of us chase it because we think placing our desires first is the goal. I’m certain when I was picking up the random debris at the sanitary scraper I was only thinking how much I despised that job. It did not make me immediately happy, thus it was a horrible job. But 40 years later, I now see the value in that and many other jobs.
As many of us struggle with COVID fatigue, isolation and changing responsibilities at work, what remains in our control is how we move forward. Happiness can sometimes strike by accident, but it will certainly happen if we find ways to work for the benefit of those around us and beyond.
And sometimes that may involve scraping peculiar remnants off a screen so somebody’s toilet doesn’t get backed up.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
