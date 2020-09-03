A Little Falls man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 3, after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence.
Commander Jay Salzer said the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Lilac Lane in Little Falls. Investigators received complaints from concerned citizens advising they believed narcotics were being used and distributed from this address. Investigators started an investigation and ultimately a search warrant for the address was drafted and signed by a judge.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Morrison County SWAT Team. Upon entry, investigators located the tenants of the residence, Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 32, Little Falls, and Megan Ann Smith, 23, Little Falls. Investigators searched the residence and located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Investigators also located in proximity to the drugs a loaded handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.
Gaffke was transported to the Morrison County Jail on fifth degree possession of controlled substance charges. This investigation is still active and more charges are possible, Salzer said.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Morrison County SWAT Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Little Falls Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of investigators from the City of St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.