A Little Falls man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 3, after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence.

Commander Jay Salzer said the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Lilac Lane in Little Falls.  Investigators received complaints from concerned citizens advising they believed narcotics were being used and distributed from this address.  Investigators started an investigation and ultimately a search warrant for the address was drafted and signed by a judge.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Morrison County SWAT Team.  Upon entry, investigators located the tenants of the residence, Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 32, Little Falls, and Megan Ann Smith, 23, Little Falls. Investigators searched the residence and located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.  Investigators also located in proximity to the drugs a loaded handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

     Gaffke was transported to the Morrison County Jail on fifth degree possession of controlled substance charges.  This investigation is still active and more charges are possible, Salzer said.

     The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Morrison County SWAT Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Little Falls Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

       The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of investigators from the City of St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices.

Load comments