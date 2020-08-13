Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently announced the appointment of Jim Schowalter as the incoming Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB).
Schowalter previously served as MMB commissioner in Governor Mark Dayton’s administration and helped resolve a $6.2 billion state budget deficit. Schowalter also served as the State Budget Director under Governor Tim Pawlenty. Schowalter’s appointment follows the departure of Commissioner Myron Frans, who has been appointed senior vice president of finance and operations at the University of Minnesota.
“We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Frans’ service to our state. Because of his leadership, Minnesota is in a stronger position to weather the fiscal consequences of this pandemic, and we wish him well in his new position,” said Governor Walz.
“It has been my honor to serve the people of Minnesota for 10 years. I have worked for tax reform, pension reform, sound fiscal management and supporting equity in the workplace,” Frans said. “I am proud of the incredible changes we made to improve state services and to help create more opportunities for all Minnesotans. Thank you for this opportunity, this was the job of a lifetime.”
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to Minnesota Management and Budget to continue Minnesota’s tradition of smart financial and personnel leadership,” Schowalter said.
Schowalter has expertise in public finance, health care, and management. Having served as commissioner of MMB and state budget director, he has extensive budget and policy experience. He was a key adviser on fiscal issues to Governor Mark Dayton.
Most recently, Schowalter served as senior vice president responsible for partnerships and agreements with care providers at HealthPartners. Previously, he served as President and CEO at the Minnesota Council of Health Plans as the state’s nonprofit health insurers adjusted to the Affordable Care Act. Earlier in his career, Schowalter was responsible for the state’s health care exchange team and state employee programs at MMB.
Schowalter received his master’s degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and his bachelor’s degree with a major in economics from Macalester College. He and his wife, Stephanie, live in Eagan and have two children.
