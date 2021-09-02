School lunch menus

Pierz schools lunch menu

Monday, September 6 — Labor Day.

Tuesday, September 7 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced peaches, Teddy Graham snack, milk.

Wednesday, September 8 — Corn dog, Sum chips, baked beans, applesauce, milk.

Thursday, September 9 — Chicken quesadilla, corn, sour cream and salsa, strawberry cup, milk.

Friday, September 10 —Pancake, sausage link, tri-tater, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Holy Trinity lunch menu

Monday, September 6 ­— No school.

Tuesday, September 7 — Hot dog on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Wednesday, September 8 — Chicken noodle soup, corn, cooked carrots, buttered bread, fruit.

Thursday, September 9 — Meat and cheese sub with lettuce and tomatoes, pickles, potato chips, fruit.

Friday, September 10 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, green beans, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Swanville schools lunch menu

Monday, Sept. 6 — Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Chicken patty with bun, green beans, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Chicken quesadilla, cooked carrots, pineapple, oranges.

Thursday, Sept. 9 — Sloppy jo, baked beans, chips, apple, orange.

Friday, Sept. 10 — Cheese omelet with salsa, ham patty, juice, fruit, muffin.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

