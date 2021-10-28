Students, families and educators in more than 110 Minnesota school districts have an opportunity to do something very good between now and Nov. 2. You can lend your time to either candidates or issues that people will vote on. This is not a recommendation for any particular person or position on the ballot. Being involved in a campaign won’t necessarily cost you any money, but helping out, whether on school or other issues, can make you feel better as you help strengthen your community.
The HelpGuide website puts it this way: “Volunteering helps counteract the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety. The social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on your overall psychological well-being. Nothing relieves stress better than a meaningful connection to another person.”
There’s much more about the value of volunteering, here: https://tinyurl.com/5adceskw.
This website was created by Dr. Jeanne Segal, a veteran psychologist, therapist, mother and grandmother. Although she died a few years ago, I think her information is still useful. More information about her is here: https://tinyurl.com/4jmwmmzd.
Having been involved in many election campaigns over the last 50 years, some winning, some losing, I agree with Segal about the value of volunteering.
One form of this is giving time to an election campaign. Winning is exhilarating. Losing can be disappointing.
But even in losing campaigns, I met new people, some of whom have become long-time friends. In fact, in a losing campaign, I met a wonderful woman to whom I’ve been married for more than 47 years!
We’ve also involved youngsters in campaigns – making it clear that doing so is up to them. This is one form of modeling – encouraging young people to help improve our community, state and nation.
There are many ways to help out a candidate or a campaign. You could make phone calls or send emails to people you know, distribute written material or post information on social media. Some campaigns can supply names of people to contact. You also can contact people you know, urging them to vote for the person or cause you favor. Another option, both for high school or college teens and adults in Minnesota, is to serve as an election judge (check with your city or county government about this at https://tinyurl.com/3vwy4bax).
According to Risikat Adesaogun, press secretary and deputy communications director, Office of Minnesota Secretary of State, Steve Simon, about 111 Minnesota school districts are holding an election Nov. 2. Some are to select school board members, some are to vote on a referendum, and some are a combination. The Secretary of State notes that districts holding elections this year include: Aitkin Public Schools, Anoka-Hennepin Schools, Big Lake Public Schools, Bloomington Public Schools, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191, Caledonia Area Public Schools, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Central Public Schools (Norwood Young America), Delano Public School District, Eden Prairie Schools, Edina Public Schools, Fridley Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, Lakeville Area Schools, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District, Minnetonka Public Schools, Monticello Public School District, North Branch Area Public Schools, Richfield Public Schools, District 196, (Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan), Princeton Public Schools, Rush City Public Schools, Spring-Lake Park Schools, St. Michael-Albertville Public Schools, St. Louis Park Public Schools, Stillwater Area Public Schools, Upsala Area Schools, Wayzata Public Schools and Westonka Public Schools.
More information from the Secretary of State is available through these downloads: https://tinyurl.com/4mzrhp3n and https://tinyurl.com/yvvu3w9r.
Segal pointed out that volunteering can help you “feel healthier and happier.” Including young people as volunteers can help them connect with others. Whether it’s helping out with a local school board election, or some other cause, Segal concluded, “Volunteering brings fun and fulfillment to your life.”
— Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome at Joe@centerforschoolchange.org.
