"Laughing Out Loud! An Evening of Hilarious Comedy with Jason Schommer and Friends!” will be at Great River Arts in Little Falls for one night only, Saturday, March 21.
“Laughing Out Loud!” is billed as a side-splitting night of comedy. Back by popular demand after sell out shows, comedian and storyteller Jason Schommer and friends hit the stage with standup comedy, a staged reading of a brand new show loosely based on Little Falls titled “Chokecherry Falls” and music.
For one night only, Schommer returns to Little Falls for a wildly funny night of comedy. Since his last appearance at Great River Arts, Schommer has been busy by performing at venues all over the Midwest and beyond.
Most recently Schommer was seen at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas where comedy icon Louie Anderson introduced him onstage.
Schommer has also been featured on The Moth Radio Hour (broadcast globally) and The Moth Podcast, as well as hosted The Moth GrandSlam at the Guthrie Theater before a sold out audience.
The laughs come fast and furious as Schommer mines everyday life covering topics including traveling, family, cat sitting, physical therapy, car repairs, growing older and a moment with a pop culture icon by turning the seemingly mundane and routine into comedy gold.
Joining Schommer onstage is pianist and singer Kelly Cordes. Cordes is known to audiences as the co-host of the morning radio show on Minnesota’s New Country 98.1 and host of “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON AM1240. Audiences will also be treated to a special return appearance by Miguel Linares (Schommer’s nephew) who wowed audiences at the last performance with his very own standup comedy performance.
The evening of a million laughs also includes a special performance of a world premiere staged reading of “Chokecherry Falls.” This is a fast-paced comedy set in a small town by the name of Chokecherry Falls where a struggling performer returns to his eccentric hometown after the untimely death of a family member and ends up in the role of a lifetime offstage despite his high school nemesis’s intentions. Cast members for “Chokecherry Falls” include Schommer, Robyn Gray, Gary Block, Rick Converse, Laurie Koll, Susy Prosapio, Allen Riedeman, Melissa Peterson, Kimberly Perry, Steven Weiss and more.
Tickets are all seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (320) 632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.greatart.org.
