Landon Schomer and Emily Herold have been chosen as October Students of the Month for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Schomer is the son of Howie and Kelly Schomer. His siblings are Latyana, Elias and Corrine.
During his high school career, Schomer has been involved in band, serves as secretary and has been in Honor Band for four years, received a superior rating for solo ensemble and also plays in Jazz and Pep bands.
In speech, Schomer was twice selected as All-Conference, was a section participant three times and a state participant one year.
As member of the choir, he serves as choir officer, has been section leader and participates in Honor Choir and Jazz Choir.
He is the captain of the cross-country team, was on the conference championship team for track and field, played football and in basketball received the Most Valuable Teammate Award.
He is the president of the Minnesota Honor Society, a state participant in the Business Professionals of America (BPA), is on the Knowledge Bowl Team, is a Peer Helper and has participated in several musicals.
Of all the activities Schomer is involved in, band is his favorite.
“It is something that I am good at and music gives me a chance to express myself in ways that I might not otherwise be able to do,” he said.
Having been in band and playing the tuba since the fifth grade, Schomer said he has so many unforgettable memories and moments.
“The band room was always that one room in the school where I know that I have been able to have a great time, relax and just be myself,” he said.
The experience Schomer will forever remember happened during the last game of the basketball season this year.
“I will never forget the moment with Jakob Hyatt made a three-pointer during the last few seconds of the game,” he said.
Joel Pohlkamp, band director at Healy, said Schomer is an incredibly talented student, but also a genuine person.
“Landon puts others above himself regularly. I don’t just see this in the band room, but in cross-country, basketball, choir, musical theatre, academics and so much more,” Pohland said. “He wants to be successful, but he cares about the success of those around him just as much.”
Schomer’s role model is his brother, Elias. “He is the reason why I am interested in most of the things that I am interested in. Elias has had one of the biggest influences on my life. Though he may be shorter than me, I still look up to him,” he said.
While Schomer feels that nothing he has done will define him for who he is, he feels his greatest accomplishment is having accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Although he’ll miss his friends and teachers, Schomer plans to attend the Conservatory of Music at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. He plans to major in tuba performance with an emphasis on computer science.
Herold is the daughter of Domino and Dennis Herold. She is the fifth of six children, including Sam, Brady, Ben, Mason and Isaac.
Being involved in volleyball and basketball, Herold attained All-Conference Academic in both sports during her sophomore and junior years, played tennis, is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, is Student Council treasurer and is involved in Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) and yearbook.
Herold said her favorite sport is volleyball.
“I have just always loved the game and I am more excited this year than ever because of the group of girls that I am playing with,” she said.
Another favorite activity is Student Council.
“This year is my first year joining Student Council and I don’t regret it one bit,” she said. “I love how it lets my voice be heard and I am able to share my thoughts and ideas on what I think should happen in our school.”
Her most memorable experience out of many has to do with the current pandemic.
“One that definitely is at the top of my list is laying out on the football field watching the stars with my closest friends. It was just after we had the long quarantine and our parents finally let us out of the house. It was just so good to catch up and be with them again,” she said.
“Emily is a dedicated and hardworking student/athlete who strives to do her best in the classroom and on the court,” said Jaime Strohmeier, assistant volleyball coach. “She is compassionate and kind and is an outstanding role model for the students at Healy High. Emily always brings a bright smile and a positive attitude to the classroom.”
That compassion and kindness may have come through Herold’s role model, her Grandma Sue.
“She is one of the most caring and compassionate people I have ever met. She is always going out of her way to help others,” Herold said. “I think I got my adventurous side from her because she is always trying something new and crazy. She also has a strong love for Jesus, which she shows in her everyday actions. I just want to live my life like her and hopefully people will think of me the way I think of her.”
Herold feels her greatest accomplishment so far is just getting to where she is.
“I have worked hard to maintain good grades and it has paid off,” she said. “I also just have so many great friends that I feel is another great accomplishment.”
She will miss seeing those friends every day, Friday night football games and bus rides to sporting events, after graduation when she heads to a four-year college. Although she is unsure where, she is considering a major in some sort of engineering or something in the medical field.
As Students of the Month, Schomer and Herold are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
